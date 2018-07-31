This Line Rider video synchronises perfectly with a tune from the Nutcracker

If you’re a lover of music whose brain works in a visual way, this video representation of Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy will be right up your street.

Created by 21-year-old Mark Robbins – otherwise known as DoodleChaos – from Minnesota, the video is created using Line Rider, an internet game where a sledder rides on the lines you draw.

And thanks to some handy coding from Mark’s friend David Lu, three sledders are able to take you through this magical musical piece from the score of the ballet The Nutcracker.

“I’ve been creating various forms of kinetic art ever since I was young,” Mark told the Press Association. “I started by building Rube Goldberg machines (elaborate machines that perform simple tasks) and it has slowly evolved from there.

“Since I match everything up using trial and error by hand, my videos are very time consuming. My Mountain King video that went viral last winter took about a month to make, and that track only used one rider. My newest video uses three riders so it took even longer to create.”

(DoodleChaos)

The video takes the viewer through a series of twists and turns, mirroring the rhythm and melody of the music to astonishing effect.

(DoodleChaos)

“The goal of my sync videos is to get people entranced into feeling the music,” Mark said.

“When I listen to a song and get chills, I want other people to have the same experience.

“Also I just have a lot of creativity I need to get out of my system. Thankfully some people find it oddly satisfying.”

(DoodleChaos)

And while Mark admits that the time-consuming process of listening to the same song over and over again can be difficult, the end product appears to be worth it.

“I try to make what I like to see,” he said. “I’ve been very lucky that other people have a similar taste and like to watch my videos too.”

Press Association