This letter from a young Michael Owen to his mum is absolutely adorable
How is his handwriting so neat?
Former England striker Michael Owen has melted hearts after sharing a letter he wrote to his mum as a kid.
The 38-year-old posted an image of the letter, which he said was from more than 30 years ago, to Twitter.
My Mum just found this letter I wrote her over 30 years ago😍 pic.twitter.com/5RWlZBBcE5— michael owen (@themichaelowen) October 16, 2018
In impressively neat handwriting, it read: “Thank – you mum for –
taking me to football
doing the dinner
taking me to school
doing the shopping
taking me to partys
lots of Love from
michael xxx”
It was accompanied by a picture of his mum, Jeanette, although some people thought it resembled someone else.
Your mom must have been a huge Rene Higuita fan.— browntown (@browntown) October 16, 2018
Everyone was impressed with the handwriting…
Got to say it’s very neat hand writing— Kieran Bennett (@kieranbennett01) October 16, 2018
…if not the spelling.
parties*— Shaun Malone (@ShaunMalone1997) October 16, 2018
With 40 goals for the national team, a few England fans probably owe a thank you to Michael’s mum too.
Press Association