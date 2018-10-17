News And Finally

Wednesday 17 October 2018

This letter from a young Michael Owen to his mum is absolutely adorable

How is his handwriting so neat?

(Martin Rickett/PA)
(Martin Rickett/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

Former England striker Michael Owen has melted hearts after sharing a letter he wrote to his mum as a kid.

The 38-year-old posted an image of the letter, which he said was from more than 30 years ago, to Twitter.

In impressively neat handwriting, it read: “Thank – you mum for –
taking me to football
doing the dinner
taking me to school
doing the shopping
taking me to partys
lots of Love from
michael xxx”

It was accompanied by a picture of his mum, Jeanette, although some people thought it resembled someone else.

Everyone was impressed with the handwriting…

…if not the spelling.

With 40 goals for the national team, a few England fans probably owe a thank you to Michael’s mum too.

