This letter from a young Michael Owen to his mum is absolutely adorable

Former England striker Michael Owen has melted hearts after sharing a letter he wrote to his mum as a kid.

The 38-year-old posted an image of the letter, which he said was from more than 30 years ago, to Twitter.

My Mum just found this letter I wrote her over 30 years ago😍 pic.twitter.com/5RWlZBBcE5 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) October 16, 2018

In impressively neat handwriting, it read: “Thank – you mum for –

taking me to football

doing the dinner

taking me to school

doing the shopping

taking me to partys

lots of Love from

michael xxx”

It was accompanied by a picture of his mum, Jeanette, although some people thought it resembled someone else.

Your mom must have been a huge Rene Higuita fan. — browntown (@browntown) October 16, 2018

Everyone was impressed with the handwriting…

Got to say it’s very neat hand writing — Kieran Bennett (@kieranbennett01) October 16, 2018

…if not the spelling.

parties* — Shaun Malone (@ShaunMalone1997) October 16, 2018

With 40 goals for the national team, a few England fans probably owe a thank you to Michael’s mum too.

Press Association