This Leicester defender scored a goal that has to be seen to be believed
Yohan Benalouane may have just scored the goal of the year.
Leicester City’s Yohan Benalouane has laid claim to what could be the goal of the year after a remarkable acrobatic effort in training.
In a video posted on his Instagram, the Tunisian defender can be seen losing his balance before knocking the ball up to himself and converting a looping bicycle kick while prostrate on the floor.
The screamer sparked jubilant celebrations among his Foxes team-mates and follows a similarly stunning finish by Danny Ward in a recent session.
Benalouane, who was in Tunisia’s squad for this summer’s World Cup, has special reason to celebrate his incredible effort – the 31-year-old has never scored in a competitive match for Leicester since joining in 2015.
