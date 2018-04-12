A koala at Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia, has proved to have a talent for children’s games, as keepers filmed him playing “the floor is lava”.

This koala playing the ‘floor is lava’ game is the best thing you’ll see all day

The aim of the game is to avoid touching the floor at all costs as if it were made of molten lava and the marsupial, named James, is surprisingly talented at it.

His keeper, Liz, says the magic words and the cuddly creature reaches for her arms right away. When you play 'The Floor is Lava' with a Koala 🐨😂 Posted by Symbio Wildlife Park on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 The video now has over 217,000 views and people can’t get enough of the adorable koala.

A spokesman for the park said: “Building on the fact that James is an extremely clingy koala who loves nothing more than cuddling up to zoo keepers whenever they enter his enclosure, keeper Liz decided that whenever she would enter the enclosure she would say ‘James, the floor is lava’. “Sure enough he couldn’t get off the floor and into her arms fast enough.”

Press Association