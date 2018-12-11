This kitty had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck behind a toilet

A cat had a lucky escape after getting stuck behind a wall in a bathroom.

Firefighters were called in by the RSPCA when the kitty got stuck behind a toilet in its owner’s bathroom in Wilburton, Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue wrote in a Facebook post: “The mischievous feline had become trapped after following the owner into the loft and falling into the soil stack void, ending up behind the toilet wall in the bathroom.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to remove the wall around the cat and free it without injury, so it could be reunited with its family.”

This cat had a lucky escape last night, after it got stuck behind a bathroom wall in Wilburton 😺🚽 Fortunately firefighters from #Cottenham were on hand to assist following a call from the📞@RSPCA_official 👍 pic.twitter.com/wCVZVAPzb1 — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) December 11, 2018

They added that the cat came away unscathed “other than feeling a little embarrassed”.

Press Association