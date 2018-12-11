News And Finally

Tuesday 11 December 2018

This kitty had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck behind a toilet

“Other than feeling a little embarrassed, it’s doing well!”

(Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service)
(Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service)

A cat had a lucky escape after getting stuck behind a wall in a bathroom.

Firefighters were called in by the RSPCA when the kitty got stuck behind a toilet in its owner’s bathroom in Wilburton, Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue wrote in a Facebook post: “The mischievous feline had become trapped after following the owner into the loft and falling into the soil stack void, ending up behind the toilet wall in the bathroom.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to remove the wall around the cat and free it without injury, so it could be reunited with its family.”

They added that the cat came away unscathed “other than feeling a little embarrassed”.

