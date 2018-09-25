News And Finally

This kid’s bike has its own parking spot thanks to a stranger’s act of kindness

Christie Dietz shared the tale on Twitter explaining the random act of kindness had ‘absolutely made our day’ (Christie Dietz/ASausageHasTwo)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

A boy who has chained his bike to the same lampost for well over a year has been rewarded with a reserved parking spot in the cutest possible way.

A sticker showing the boy’s little green Puky balance bike along with the word “only” has been added to the post in Wiesbaden, in Germany.

And it’s been added at just the right height for the little boy to spot it.

His mother, Christie Dietz shared the tale on Twitter explaining the random act of kindness had “absolutely made our day”.

“The sticker is just brilliant, and we were all really touched that someone thought of and then actually went to the trouble of making it,” the food and travel writer told the Press Association.

“We don’t know who did it, but we live in a pretty quiet neighbourhood and I have the feeling that whoever put the sticker there did so for the pure joy of it, so although I’ve written them a thank you note, I don’t expect to find out who it is.”

And the Dietz family weren’t the only ones touched.

Dietz added: “The reaction to the tweet has been completely overwhelming, but it makes me really very happy that in sharing this incredibly sweet and thoughtful act, it’s brought a smile to so very many people.”

