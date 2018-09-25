A boy who has chained his bike to the same lampost for well over a year has been rewarded with a reserved parking spot in the cutest possible way.

This kid’s bike has its own parking spot thanks to a stranger’s act of kindness

A sticker showing the boy’s little green Puky balance bike along with the word “only” has been added to the post in Wiesbaden, in Germany.

And it’s been added at just the right height for the little boy to spot it.

My son has parked his bike by this lamppost just about every day for the last year. This morning, this sticker had appeared. Absolutely made our day. People can be so brilliant. Thank you, whoever did it 😊 pic.twitter.com/rYC8jCTD5L — Christie Dietz (@asausagehastwo) September 24, 2018

His mother, Christie Dietz shared the tale on Twitter explaining the random act of kindness had “absolutely made our day”.

“The sticker is just brilliant, and we were all really touched that someone thought of and then actually went to the trouble of making it,” the food and travel writer told the Press Association.

“We don’t know who did it, but we live in a pretty quiet neighbourhood and I have the feeling that whoever put the sticker there did so for the pure joy of it, so although I’ve written them a thank you note, I don’t expect to find out who it is.”

I love that thought! I'm going to write a thank you note to stick on the lamppost later. Will keep you posted ;) — Christie Dietz (@asausagehastwo) September 25, 2018

And the Dietz family weren’t the only ones touched.

The world is filled with joyful moments 🤗 https://t.co/RVdfoqm9Ny — Nikki Rappaport (@nikkirap) September 25, 2018

Almost shed a tear. 😢



This is the kinda society I wanna live in tbh. Where people are this thoughtful, considerate and absolutely willing to put a smile on someone else’s face. https://t.co/KzMmjXpp44 — Human. (@_feoluwa) September 25, 2018

Such a good feel tweet...that picture is cheering a lot of people up ... am sit here quietly watching the number of likes and retweets go up and up...it’s mesmerizing. — Saskia 🇧🇪 (@SaskiaCork) September 24, 2018

Dietz added: “The reaction to the tweet has been completely overwhelming, but it makes me really very happy that in sharing this incredibly sweet and thoughtful act, it’s brought a smile to so very many people.”

