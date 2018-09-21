Most sports fans will never know what it feels like to see their team win a game after nearly two years of losing, but Cleveland Browns fans do.

This is what it’s like to win an NFL game for the first time in 635 days

That’s because the Browns just beat the New York Jets 21-17, recording their first win in 635 days and ending a run that stretches back to Christmas Eve 2016.

The Ohio franchise lost 16 from 16 last season, and only won once the season before that.

They tied their first game of this season then lost to the New Orleans Saints, before the Browns finally triumphed after a 19-game wait.

RETWEET IF THIS IS HOW YOU FEEL RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/L1k4b3VMKE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

The result sparked jubilant scenes among fans who were tasting victory for the first time in a long while.

Browns fans cheering with joy in the streets. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/MJkhZOYm1p — Chris Nickless (@chrisnickless) September 21, 2018

@Browns fans in the @wsyx6 newsroom celebrate first win of the season! pic.twitter.com/XMlhp1vCA0 — Bryant Maddrick (@BryantWSYX6) September 21, 2018

And there were plenty of them too.

What happens when #Browns fans actually all stay at the stadium until the end of the game pic.twitter.com/b4F0CsTyyk — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 21, 2018

In August, a series of Bud Light fridges were placed in a number of Cleveland-area bars which were only to be opened when the team next won a game.

That meant that on top of the win against the Jets, some fans were furnished with free beers also.

🗣 OPEN THOSE FRIDGES @BUDLIGHT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

We had some technical difficulties BUT THE FRIDGES ARE OPEN pic.twitter.com/EGSFPqumq3 — mk (@MKonSports) September 21, 2018

The victory also puts the Browns second in the AFC North standings, with a win, a loss and a tie so far this season.

The Oakland Raiders, who the Browns play next, will hope the winning streak stops at one.

Press Association