News And Finally

Friday 21 September 2018

This is what it’s like to win an NFL game for the first time in 635 days

The Cleveland Browns recorded their first victory since Christmas Eve 2016.

Cleveland Browns fans celebrate winning an NFL game and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates (@chrisnickless and David Richard/AP)
Cleveland Browns fans celebrate winning an NFL game and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry celebrates (@chrisnickless and David Richard/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Most sports fans will never know what it feels like to see their team win a game after nearly two years of losing, but Cleveland Browns fans do.

That’s because the Browns just beat the New York Jets 21-17, recording their first win in 635 days and ending a run that stretches back to Christmas Eve 2016.

The Ohio franchise lost 16 from 16 last season, and only won once the season before that.

They tied their first game of this season then lost to the New Orleans Saints, before the Browns finally triumphed after a 19-game wait.

The result sparked jubilant scenes among fans who were tasting victory for the first time in a long while.

And there were plenty of them too.

In August, a series of Bud Light fridges were placed in a number of Cleveland-area bars which were only to be opened when the team next won a game.

That meant that on top of the win against the Jets, some fans were furnished with free beers also.

The victory also puts the Browns second in the AFC North standings, with a win, a loss and a tie so far this season.

The Oakland Raiders, who the Browns play next, will hope the winning streak stops at one.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News