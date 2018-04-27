This is what it feels like to be drafted into the NFL

Independent.ie

The NFL draft by its very nature makes dreams come true for student athletes looking to make it to the big time, and Juju Smith-Schuster was one of the lucky ones last year.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-is-what-it-feels-like-to-be-drafted-into-the-nfl-36851822.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36851818.ece/6f0e8/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_c87dd726-cb18-4f5d-a96f-4b013e54b3da_1