This is what heartbreak looks like in the form of a graph

Independent.ie

Watching the person you love leave indefinitely is a heartache you might not have experienced, but this might help you understand.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-is-what-heartbreak-looks-like-in-the-form-of-a-graph-37015705.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37015702.ece/8e3cf/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_115aa13e-1c78-4ccf-a202-19498620c1da_1