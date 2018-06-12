Those of you who have binge-watched the US version of The Office will have got to know the teasingly cheery credits sequence of the mockumentary rather well – but what if there was a doggy version?

This is the dog version of The Office and it’s unmissable

Well, wonder no longer, because with the help of her dog Enzo, 25-year-old Paulina Lang has created just that.

I recreated The Office Intro using my dog! @SteveCarell @rainnwilson @edhelms #theoffice #samoyed pic.twitter.com/BvBkDU29iF — Enzo the samoyed (@Fluffyface_enzo) June 11, 2018 Including Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and Ed Helms’ character’s nickname, “Nard Dog” amongst other references, that is truly sensational. Paulina, who recently binge-watched The Office on Netflix, believes Enzo, a 17-month-old Samoyed, is more like Steve Carell’s character than Helms’ Andy Bernard however.

“Enzo is unquestionably like Michael Scott,” she told the Press Association. “He wants everything to revolve around him and is an attention seeker – and when people aren’t paying attention to him he’ll act pretty goofy to get them to notice him.”

Paulina said Enzo was “surprisingly” compliant when it came to acting in videos, but he’s had a fair bit of practice – with Paulina and her husband Matthew making videos with him since he was eight weeks old. Enzo’s Instagram account has more than 11,000 followers, so he’s something of a professional.

“I’ve taught him a few cues to make it easier for him to understand where I want him to be, which makes the filming process go a lot smoother.

“If I need to make an adjustment in where I want him, I’ll re-position him and tell him to stay.”

Press Association