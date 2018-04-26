News And Finally

Thursday 26 April 2018

This is the beautiful moment a grandpa was reunited with his cat

Arthur Bigelow had spent a month in hospital without his cat, George.

The pictures of Arthur and his cat George
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A grandson has shared the touching moment his grandpa was reunited with his cat.

After spending a month in hospital, 86-year-old Arthur Bigelow needed some cheering up – and his whiskered friend George was on hand to offer it.

Arthur with George

Arthur caught pneumonia at a rehab centre following a fall and then had an adverse reaction to medication – so his smiles with George were all the more special to his family.

“Growing up on the farm he was never a fan of cats,” Arthur’s grandson John Coote said. “He thought of them like pests and always had dogs.

“After grandma died a few years back, he decided he needed a companion that was less maintenance than a dog and his opinion on cats completely changed.

“George has been his best buddy and always naps with him in his chair.”

Another shot of Arthur and George

Arthur volunteers and John says he has played a “huge role” with Veterans of Foreign Wars in Clio, Michigan for decades.

