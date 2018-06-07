This is just to say… : The parodies of that ‘plums’ poem just keep coming
The 1962 poem was a meme in waiting and Twitter has returned for more.
Internet trends may come and go but some meme formats are ripe for recycling.
That’s why we’re now seeing a fresh batch of This Is Just To Say poems.
They riff on William Carlos Williams’ famous poem about plums in the icebox, with a sorry-not-sorry ending.
The 1962 poem was a meme in waiting and duly sprung to prominence last autumn, with a glut of parodies turning it into a fully fledged meme.
Now a few months later, they’re back – and just as readable as ever.
This is just to say— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 4, 2018
I haven't answered
your email from
my inbox
and which
I know is time sensitive
Forgive me
there are just so many others
and they are all time sensitive
and so old
This is just to say— christian sudd (@cnsudd1110) June 6, 2018
I have eaten
the bagel bites
that were in
the fridge
and which
you were probably
saving
for hopefully not breakfast
Forgive me
they were delicious
so cheesy
and so bagel-y
Which reminds me, I still need to choose & order my books for fall.— Joseph (@josephsdsu) June 6, 2018
This Is Just to Say
I have not ordered
the books
that will be on
my fall syllabi
orders which
you are probably
eagerly
awaiting
Forgive me @SDSUBookstore
but there is Scotch to drink
so peaty
and so warm
This is just to say #CppRAP— Brian Gesiak (@modocache) June 6, 2018
I have updated
the paper
that was in
the wiki
and which
you were probably
reading
before breakfast
Forgive me
it was outdated
so rough
and just a first pass
Press Association