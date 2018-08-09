With Thibaut Courtois headed for Real Madrid, Chelsea have wasted no time, or money, in replacing the goalkeeper with Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

This is how to pronounce the name of Chelsea’s new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga

The £72.1 million signing comes with a world record fee for a stopper, but also a caveat commentators will be dreading – a heck of a name.

To help out the pundits and fans though, here’s the 23-year-old and similarly unpronounceable Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta.

All much clearer now? No?

Try using this Twitter user’s phonetic spelling of the name.

Kepa A-Rri-Tha-Ba-La-Ga 😎 — Bachtiar  (@BachtiarBM) August 9, 2018

There. All sorted?

Maybe not, but at least it’s memorable.

It's my wifi password now — 🅰️Ⓜ️ (@MorataReloaded) August 9, 2018

It seems not everyone is finding the last name easy, so they’re sticking to the first name – which it turns out is a pun goldmine.

Kepa is our kepa and he knows how to kepa clean sheet. He has great kepa-bilities and the kepa-city to become one of the best kepas on earth. Kepa eye on him 🙌 #WelcomeKepa #KepaArrizabalaga #Chelsea 💙 — Imran Ullah🇵🇰💙 (@CHOsarri18) August 9, 2018

But some have decided a nickname is easiest.

I think given his surname, we should call him ‘Arry, or Harry. Lol. Keith works though. — PG (@PGCFC001) August 9, 2018

nerh. we'll just call him Kevin — Mish (@akwesimishael) August 9, 2018

Chelsea face Huddersfield away on Saturday in their opening game of the Premier League season.

If their new siging starts, be sure to keep an ear out for how the commentators get on.

Press Association