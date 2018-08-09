News And Finally

Thursday 9 August 2018

This is how to pronounce the name of Chelsea’s new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga

You might need to take a deep breath beforehand.

Chelsea have signed Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea have signed Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga (Nick Potts/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

With Thibaut Courtois headed for Real Madrid, Chelsea have wasted no time, or money, in replacing the goalkeeper with Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The £72.1 million signing comes with a world record fee for a stopper, but also a caveat commentators will be dreading – a heck of a name.

To help out the pundits and fans though, here’s the 23-year-old and similarly unpronounceable Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta.

All much clearer now? No?

Try using this Twitter user’s phonetic spelling of the name.

There. All sorted?

Maybe not, but at least it’s memorable.

It seems not everyone is finding the last name easy, so they’re sticking to the first name – which it turns out is a pun goldmine.

But some have decided a nickname is easiest.

Chelsea face Huddersfield away on Saturday in their opening game of the Premier League season.

If their new siging starts, be sure to keep an ear out for how the commentators get on.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News