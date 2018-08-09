This is how to pronounce the name of Chelsea’s new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga
You might need to take a deep breath beforehand.
With Thibaut Courtois headed for Real Madrid, Chelsea have wasted no time, or money, in replacing the goalkeeper with Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The £72.1 million signing comes with a world record fee for a stopper, but also a caveat commentators will be dreading – a heck of a name.
To help out the pundits and fans though, here’s the 23-year-old and similarly unpronounceable Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta.
Now you've mastered Dave's (@cesarazpi's) name, it's time to learn how to pronounce our new signing - @kepa_46's name! 😉 #WelcomeKepa pic.twitter.com/4ukQTS1uX8— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2018
All much clearer now? No?
Try using this Twitter user’s phonetic spelling of the name.
Kepa A-Rri-Tha-Ba-La-Ga 😎— Bachtiar (@BachtiarBM) August 9, 2018
There. All sorted?
Maybe not, but at least it’s memorable.
It's my wifi password now— 🅰️Ⓜ️ (@MorataReloaded) August 9, 2018
It seems not everyone is finding the last name easy, so they’re sticking to the first name – which it turns out is a pun goldmine.
Kepa is our kepa and he knows how to kepa clean sheet. He has great kepa-bilities and the kepa-city to become one of the best kepas on earth. Kepa eye on him 🙌 #WelcomeKepa #KepaArrizabalaga #Chelsea 💙— Imran Ullah🇵🇰💙 (@CHOsarri18) August 9, 2018
But some have decided a nickname is easiest.
I think given his surname, we should call him ‘Arry, or Harry. Lol. Keith works though.— PG (@PGCFC001) August 9, 2018
nerh. we'll just call him Kevin— Mish (@akwesimishael) August 9, 2018
Chelsea face Huddersfield away on Saturday in their opening game of the Premier League season.
If their new siging starts, be sure to keep an ear out for how the commentators get on.
Press Association