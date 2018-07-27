James Trevino has gone viral on Instagram for his incredible, and unusual, book-themed artwork.

This Instagrammer creates beautiful works of art from his collection of books

Trevino, 24, lives in Romania and creates unique photographs that incorporate his enormous book collection.

The photos, often literary-themed themselves, contain hundreds of multi-coloured books from his personal collection, and have attracted thousands of followers.

Trevino said: “I started my account about two years ago, but my style as it is now is pretty recent. Maybe a few months old.

“I get inspired by pop culture most of the time: movies, TV series, cartoons and animes.”

Trevino said he never buys books solely to create specific works, instead choosing his collection based on his own reading taste.

He said: “My favourite book must be a tie between ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ by JK Rowling and ‘The Silmarillion’ by JRR Tolkien.

“I have a bunch of pics on Harry Potter since it is what got me into reading in the first place. I’ve recently created a pic inspired by Tolkien’s work as well.”

Trevino has attracted plenty of admirers through his work, gaining over 146,000 followers on Instagram.

He said: “Honestly, it is a bit overwhelming. It isn’t like books are the most popular thing in the world (unfortunately), so my ‘art’ (I wouldn’t even call it that because it seems very weird to me) getting such a huge reaction is mind boggling. But I am grateful, of course.”

Press Association