This inspired mum freaked out her daughter with a truly excellent use of googly eyes

Independent.ie

It’s April Fools’ Day and some parents have been preparing for this day for some time.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-inspired-mum-freaked-out-her-daughter-with-a-truly-excellent-use-of-googly-eyes-36764260.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36764255.ece/50601/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_39aa84a3-f911-40e1-b42f-4580ec711858_1