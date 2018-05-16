This incredible World Cup fact suggests Ashley Young’s name is very misleading

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a strong season at Manchester United, but as one statistics expert from Opta pointed out, his surname is now rather misleading.

Young, with 33 caps to his name, is the oldest player in England’s third-youngest World Cup squad of all time.

Here’s Choi Young-il playing against the Netherlands at the 1998 World Cup for South Korea.

That is an immense stat, which will take some beating. Love it.

Ashley Young is the first player called Young to be the oldest player in a World Cup squad since Choi Young-il in 1998 #young #notthatyoung

Hall of famer, this one — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) May 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is just 19 years old and has made it into the England squad.

Presumably the same applies for Trent Alexander Arn-old? — Elliot Newstead (@ejnewstead) May 16, 2018

Furthermore, should England reach the semi-finals Young will have turned 33 just a day or two beforehand. More like Ashley not-so Young…