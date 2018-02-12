This incredible portrait is made up of three million tiny dots

This incredible time-lapse video of a portrait being drawn took 300 hours to create, using more than three million dots, and it’s mesmerising to watch.

Using a technique called stippling, French artist David Bayo created a portrait titled Astree out of nothing but ink dots.

Bayo is a self-taught artist based in Strasbourg, France. The artist spent around 300 hours (or 12.5 days non-stop) creating the piece, with nothing but a faint pencil line to guide him. He said: “I like to explore different areas, both including subjects and mediums, but keeping in mind my true passion for portraits.

“That’s why you can find many styles of drawing on my website, but in my opinion they don’t necessarily conflict one another.” More than 130 hours already. . . . #drawing #instadraw #instagram #artcollective #artwork #illustration #art #portrait #ink #pen #stippling #dots #pointillisme #video #davidbayo A post shared by David BAYO (@davidbayo_art) on May 2, 2017 at 9:01am PDT The artist filmed his hours of work, then sped it up to fit a video of a minute-and-a-half, so that people can watch the painstaking detail that went into the piece.

He said: “The central point of every (one) of my drawings is definitely the delicacy of the pencil/pen line which is my major concern. It gives that kind of ‘hazy/evanescent’ look and a general rendering really accurate/realistic (this technique is inherited from the old Flemish painters). “I can spend hundreds of hours on a single piece, slowly building layers and trying to focus on this particular look I’m really fond of.”

More than a million dots so far. But not there yet. @apco360 #stippling #artist #artwork #drawing #portrait #sketch pic.twitter.com/PazObnCaKz — David Bayo (@davidbayo_art) May 27, 2016 The artist creates paintings and drawings using a wide variety of techniques with contrasting results. Previous work by Bayo includes white charcoal drawings, graphite pictures, and paintings created with water and ink.

He said: “I think patience and dedication are the key to master those techniques.”

