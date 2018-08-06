This incredible photo appears to show four seasons from one view

The photo makes each window look as if it is portraying a different season, From left to right, it shows winter, spring, summer and autumn.

It was taken in October 2014, but gained popularity after Marli Henderson posted it on Reddit over the weekend.

Reddit users had a number of suggestions on how to capitalise on the photo.

Unfortunately, the picture was a one off, and will not be able to be replicated.

“I no longer permanently live at the house (it’s my mother’s) and the bay windows were replaced with one large window just recently, so this exact shot won’t be possible this fall,” Marli said.

Others compared the windows to the portals in Marvel’s blockbuster movie Doctor Strange.

Mysterious, yet beautiful.

Press Association