Thursday 19 April 2018

This incredible footage shows how killer whales hunt their prey in Argentina

Orcas have been attacking sea lion pups in southern Argentina.

Killer whales have been displaying their hunting techniques in southern Argentina (AP)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

This amazing footage shows the brutal methods that orcas, also known as killer whales, use when hunting their prey.

The whales have been attacking sea lion pups in the Punta Norte Natural Reserve on the southern Argentine coast, displaying predatory hunting techniques.

The species is highly social, and pass hunting techniques down through generations.

The whales intentionally strand themselves when the tide rises to capture their victims, grounding their bodies near the shore to capture young sea lions.

They then work together to kill their prey.

As well as sea lions and killer whales, southern Argentina boasts a wide range of native fauna, including penguins.

