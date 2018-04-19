This incredible footage shows how killer whales hunt their prey in Argentina
Orcas have been attacking sea lion pups in southern Argentina.
This amazing footage shows the brutal methods that orcas, also known as killer whales, use when hunting their prey.
The whales have been attacking sea lion pups in the Punta Norte Natural Reserve on the southern Argentine coast, displaying predatory hunting techniques.
The species is highly social, and pass hunting techniques down through generations.
The whales intentionally strand themselves when the tide rises to capture their victims, grounding their bodies near the shore to capture young sea lions.
They then work together to kill their prey.
As well as sea lions and killer whales, southern Argentina boasts a wide range of native fauna, including penguins.
Press Association