This incredible fact abut Brazil footballers’ names is useless but wonderful
Didi, Dudu, Dodo…
Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho… Brazilian football has contributed some wonderful names to the beautiful game, and now it has contributed a wonderful fact as well.
Twitter user @ReDiCampania posted the brilliant realisation into the Twitter sphere, and here it is in all its glory.
Useless fact of the day: Brazil have awarded caps to players with all five combinations of Dxdx, where "x" is a vowel.— aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018
Yes, Dada, Dede, Didi, Dodo and Dudu have all appeared for the five-time World Cup winners, and it holds up to scrutiny as well.
Forward born in 1946— aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018
That’s Dada Maravilha, 72 years of age, a former striker who earned seven caps for Brazil and was strong in the air.
Yeah. CB for Cruzeiro— aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018
The 29-year-old Dede currently plays centre-back for Cruzeiro and has nine caps for Brazil.
Yeah. Named the best player at the 1958 World Cup— aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018
Didi meanwhile is the most successful of the players in this category, with two World Cups (1958 and 1962) as a midfielder.
Forward born in 1974— aaron (@ReDiCampania) May 1, 2018
And Dodo? A retired centre-forward who earned five caps for Brazil. Meanwhile, Dudu is a 26-year-old midfielder at Palmeiras who currently has three caps and one goal for Brazil.
This is the reason I’m on Twitter.— DT (@DarrenOnRecord) May 2, 2018
The beautiful game is beautiful in many ways.
