A video showing the Dulwich Hamlet goal living a charmed life has captured the imagination of thousands on social media.

This incredible FA Trophy goalmouth scramble has to be seen to be believed

Hamlet had travelled to Wingate & Finchley for their FA Trophy first round fixture, when in the 10th minute their goal came under siege from the home side.

Cue as much action as you sometimes see in a full 90 minutes, all in the space of 15 seconds.

Here’s the moment you’ve been (secretly) waiting for, the goal line scramble vs @DulwichHamletFC - as mentioned on @btsportscore by @JeffBrazier...



HOW did we not score?! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/yfZd2ZTFwk — Wingate&Finchley FC (@WinFinchleyFC) December 15, 2018

That man who blocked the ball on the line no fewer than three times is Hamlet midfielder Ibrahim Kargbo, whose efforts kept the score goalless.

Twitter couldn’t get enough of the clip, with Kargbo receiving plenty of praise.

The No. 2 for @DulwichHamletFC is an absolute legend. The final head block is immense! — Garreth Murphy (@Garrethmurphy) December 16, 2018

That save off the 2's head towards the end of that is something to be admired! — Goalkeeper Finder (@GoalkeeperFind1) December 16, 2018

The man behind the camera was the home side’s press officer Khalid Karimullah, who told the Press Association: “It was incredible, I’ve never seen anything like that at a football match before – and it’s fair to say I’ve been to a fair few games!

“Give credit to Dulwich, they somehow kept us out – although I think our players and supporters were all left wondering how it didn’t go in!”

Wingate & Finchley managed to score two goals to progress to the next round for the first time in the club’s history, but that incredible goalmouth scramble will be remembered for a long time too.

