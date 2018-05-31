This incredible animatronic Spider-Man cosplay is absurdly detailed

This is surely the most detailed Spider-Man costume ever created by a fan.

Done making the IW suit and mechanical legs and watched the movie premiere with Hot Toys collectible yesterday....it's just too deep...and good job! Marvel! Posted by Lenses Factory HK on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 The people responsible for the meticulous mechanical marvel are a Hong Kong-based cosplayer named Cavin and Lenses Factory HK, a group who make props together.

This is far from the first time Cavin and his team have brought Spidey to life – in fact, they’ve been perfecting the costume over several iterations for some time now. The latest effort is inspired by the character’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, and features moving claw-like legs that extend from the back.

Test 2 of my mechanical Spider-Legs It's a personnel project and we are recently not taking commission on the mechanical lenses, sorry for any inconvenience Posted by Lenses Factory HK on Monday, April 23, 2018 But perhaps the most impressive element is the eyes, featuring lenses that open and close thanks to a neat hands-free mechanism. Cavin said: “Our earlier version of the mechanical lenses was controlled by the user’s jaw and it is based on the mechanism of a traditional Chinese lion dance puppet.

“The newest hands-free version is an upgrade of it – the lenses are programmed and controlled by sensors inside the face shell.” Done making this Hands-free controlled mechanical lenses! Posted by Lenses Factory HK on Friday, May 25, 2018 Cavin wears his suits to cosplay events and charity visits to hospitals, but is also planning to make a fan film. People “probably will see me wearing it on the street at Hong Kong randomly for filming,” he said.

Cavin has been a big fan of Spider-Man and his alter-ego Peter Parker since childhood, but he particularly enjoys the character’s latest on-screen iteration. “I especially love Tom Holland’s Peter in MCU, he did a great job,” said Cavin.

“We are very interested to have a chance to meet Tom, so we could send him a mask and record his reaction – that would be so awesome!”

Lenses Factory will be taking orders for suits soon – keep an eye on their Patreon page for more details.

Press Association