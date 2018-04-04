News And Finally

Wednesday 4 April 2018

This ice hockey player celebrated his birthday with his dogs and it’s the party of 2018

They’ve got party hats and everything.

A dog wearing a birthday hat
By Max McLean, Press Association

If what they say is true and dogs really are man’s best friend, Marc-Edouard Vlasic rang in his 31st birthday with three of his closest pals.

Vlasic plays defence for National Hockey League side the San Jose Sharks, and celebrated turning 31 on March 30.

From the party plates to the guests, it was all about the pooches.

If you follow the hockey player’s Twitter account you’ll know that his pets are a huge part of his life.

And even if you don’t, chances are you might have seen them at a game…

Vlasic’s get-together was the envy of the NHL world by the look of it.

Meanwhile, his team-mate, Joel Ward, merely expressed his feelings through a chuckle.

Did Vlasic invite any humans to his event? Nobody knows, and nobody cares.

Press Association

