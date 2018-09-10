It was a heck of a night for Kaylee Foster.

This homecoming queen kicked the winning point for her school’s football team

First she was named homecoming queen at her school – Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi – in a ceremony on the football field before the start of Friday night’s game.

Then Foster, who also plays soccer, swapped her crown for a helmet and promptly secured the winning point in a 13-12 victory over George County High School.

Ryan Ross, coach of the school’s football team, told the Mississippi Press: “I’d like to check the whole country and see if it’s ever happened before.

“It certainly makes for a memorable weekend for the whole team, but especially Kaylee. It’s a big night for her. I’m proud of her and I’m proud of the team.”

The winning point, which came in overtime, wasn’t the high school senior’s only contribution in the game either – she also kicked two field goals, meaning she scored more than half of her team’s points in the game.

As for her two big achievements, Foster, who desrcribed her night as “so wonderful”, was clear which came as a bigger surprise.

She told the Press: “I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to be homecoming queen, but I was pretty sure I was going to make that kick.”

Press Association