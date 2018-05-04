A grandfather who tripped an armed suspect as he was fleeing police has been hailed for probably saving the man’s life.

This hero grandad tripped up armed suspect as he was chased by police

The man, identified only as “Bill” by police, had just left a library in Columbus, Ohio when he saw the suspect running in his direction.

“I saw who you guys were chasing and I could see that he was holding something in his waistband while he was running from you guys, but he had a pretty good lead on your closest officer,” said Bill, who walks with a cane. “He was coming my way, so I got in his way to slow him down so you guys could get him.”

Bill was hailed as an “outstanding community member” by police for his actions, adding that without his action the suspect could have been shot. The trip caused the suspect to drop his gun, identified by police as a “Glock 9 MM pistol with a high capacity extended clip containing 29 rounds”.

Footage shows officers telling the suspect: “You’re lucky you dropped that gun, man. Boy, you almost got shot…I almost squeezed the trigger, man.” Columbus Police added: “Community involvement, be it by courage, bravery and/or fancy footwork, helped take a criminal off the streets of Columbus. Thank you ‘Bill’ for sticking your leg out for us.”

