This hashtag is raising the visibility of bisexual scientists

The #BiInSci hashtag was started this week by bisexual virologist Isabel Ott.

Posting pictures of herself in the workplace, she wrote: “I’m starting the hashtag #BiInSci to increase visibility for bisexual members of the #LGBTQinSTEM community. Feel free to join in!”

Hi everyone! I'm a bisexual virologist who studies mosquito-borne virus evolution. I'm starting the hashtag #BiInSci to increase visibility for bisexual members of the #LGBTQinSTEM community. Feel free to join in! pic.twitter.com/IvuJpJxweg — Isabel Ott (@DiagnosticChick) April 17, 2018

Twitter users took to the hashtag, sharing photos of themselves at work and tweeting messages of support.