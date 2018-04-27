‘This has to win the Puskas Award’: Scorpion kick lights up Australian A-League

The player rounding off a sparkling team move with an even more remarkable scorpion kick was Riley McGree of the Newcastle Jets.

What’s more, the 19-year-old midfielder’s equalising goal inspired the Jets to a 2-1 victory over Melbourne City and carried them to their first A-League Grand Final since 2008.

Upon watching the replay I actually think I meant that... Great result by the boys, bring on the grand final next week.

Did he mean it? Even he doesn’t seem 100% sure.

Genuine question. Have you ever seen a goal better than this? #NEWvMCY https://t.co/1orAnHfJKs — TEN Sport (@tensporttv) April 27, 2018

What in the world!!!! What a goal Riley McGree! One of the best ever! — Tara Rushton (@TaraRushton) April 27, 2018

The goal has been widely touted as the best in the history of the Australian competition, and some have even suggested it should win the Puskas Award – Fifa’s goal of the year prize.

1. This is the best goal this season anywhere on the planet. This has to win the Puskas Award



2. Riley McGree is the most Australian name ever. https://t.co/DNb6OsSKC5 — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) April 27, 2018

An Australian name yes, and one you may well be hearing more of in the future, one way or another.