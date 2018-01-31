An “extremely chill” hamster in a miniature bed has taken the internet by storm.

This hamster is the internet celebrity and loyal companion we all need

Chip’s owner Amberly Dzimira, 16, said they “do everything together” since she bought the little bed for him – ranging from watching Netflix to eating and even helping out with her high school work.

Amberly only bought Chip on January 2, but he’s already a star, notching up hundreds of thousands of shares on Twitter since she posted photos of him in his bed at the end of the month. Chip watching a film “I was asking my parents for a hamster for months and I eventually made a Powerpoint presentation about why I would be a great hamster mommy,” Amberly, from Plainfield, Illinois, told the Press Association.

“When I first got home with the bed I placed Chip in it, I expected him to run out of it or even chew it up, but instead he curled up and slept in it for a while. Chip with Amberly's makeup “Now every day when I wake up I put him in his bed and he watches me do my makeup and then I put him back in his cage to sleep for the day,” said Amberly.

“When I get home from school/work (I work four days a week at a nursing home) I let him out and put him in his bed and he sits on my desk while I do homework.” Chip next to some carrots “Chip has always been extremely chill and happily stays in his bed,” said Amberly. “Most of the time he just stares at me and watches whatever I’m doing, but sometimes he will sleep in his bed as well.”

i bought my hamster a lil bed and now we do everything together pic.twitter.com/V7EJPWdAQj — Amberly Dzimira ❥ (@Amberly_Dzimira) January 29, 2018 for everyone asking,, his name is chip he’s a male teddy bear hamster who is chill asf pic.twitter.com/kUXMFfIdFS — Amberly Dzimira ❥ (@Amberly_Dzimira) January 31, 2018 A noble companion.

