This guy’s pumpkin carving of Thanos has to be seen to be believed

And his back catalogue is pretty impressive too…

(Danny Lawson/PA)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

If you’re wondering what to carve into your pumpkin this Halloween, perhaps this guy can provide you with some inspiration.

Andy Manoloff is taking the internet by storm with his incredible carving of Thanos, the villain from Avengers: Infinity War.

I just finished my 2018 pumpkin carving…. "The Mad Titan, Thanos". I hope reddit enjoys it! from pics

Manoloff revealed on Reddit that the carving, complete with incredible gleaming Infinity Stones, took around seven hours to complete.

It was a huge hit on Reddit, where it gained more than 50,000 upvotes and a host of admiring comments from users of the site.

For a more detailed look at how the carving was done, check out this timelapse video of its creation.

Manoloff’s pop culture carvings have become something of a Halloween tradition since his first effort, Iron Man back in 2009.

A vet by day, he’s funnelled his interest in arts and crafting into making more and more intricate carvings each year.

In previous years, he has carved Rocket and Groot from Guardians Of The Galaxy, Captain America and, rather adorably, his pomeranian, Sophie.

I thought you guys might like my carve from this year… Rocket and Groot! from Marvel

I figured r/Marvel would appreciate my Civil War carving! from Marvel

I carved a dog-o-lantern! from pics

If you fancy having a go yourself, Manoloff posts how-to guides for his pumpkins on the website Instructables.

Halloween pumpkin carvings 2009-2017

