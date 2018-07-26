Some say your close friends can become like family… but this group of pals took that saying quite literally.

Some say your close friends can become like family… but this group of pals took that saying quite literally.

This guy’s parents couldn’t come to his graduation so his friends stepped in

Corey and Ronan decided to invite their friend Chris to take a dressed-up “family” photo for his university graduation, after finding out his parents couldn’t attend the ceremony.

Posting the photo to Reddit, Corey, who played Dad, said: “My mate wasn’t going to his graduation due to his parent being away. So we took a budget graduation photo and stepped in.”

Corey said: “We were in Wetherspoons and were talking about how Chris wasn’t going to his graduation and how he might miss out on a one-time opportunity, then I made the joke about doing the fake graduation photo not thinking much of it.

“Then we started discussing how funny it would be and how we would go about it.

“His parents have seen the photo and they absolutely loved it and thought it was brilliant.”

The hilarious fake family photo has more than 104,000 upvotes on Reddit, and plenty of admiring comments.

Corey said: “We are overwhelmed by the reaction we got. We didn’t think it would get this much attention and are honestly blown away and shocked.”

Press Association