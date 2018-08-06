Stoke ’s relegation from the Premier League gave one man the chance to literally see his own name on the scoreboard.

This guy’s name was spelled out by the Leeds v Stoke scoreboard and it’s superb

Lee Stobbs must have realised when Leeds and Stoke were paired for their first game of the 2018/19 Championship season that his chance for glory was upon him.

Whether he knew as soon as Stoke’s relegation was confirmed, or whether he realised during the game, when the correct minute rolled around, he put his plan into action.

Excuse my self-indulgence, but the #LEESTO game just spelt out my name 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DZ4LcppUG4 — Lee Stobbs (@LeeStobbs06) August 5, 2018

The 89th minute presented him with his chance – the dream of LEE STO885 had been realised.

Here’s hoping Lee made the most of it – with the possibility of one of other of these two being promoted, the chance may not present itself again for many moons.

Press Association