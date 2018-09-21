When Benjamin Kololli scored from the penalty spot for FC Zurich in the Europa League he wheeled away in celebration, but was not prepared for what happened next.

This guy’s goal celebration took a dramatic turn when he cleared the hoardings

The 26-year-old netted what turned out to be the winning goal against AEK Larnaca in the opening round of Europa League fixtures, and duly set off to celebrate.

Over the advertising hoardings he went, before attempting to hurdle another wall to celebrate with the fans. That was his downfall, quite literally.

Mind the gap! ⚠️



FC Zurich's Benjamin Kololli learned a harsh lesson about AEK Larnaca's stadium last night! 😂 pic.twitter.com/jm7tORBHaX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 21, 2018

Kololli was OK to continue for the rest of the game, although he must have been a little shaken.

If it wasn’t obvious, Zurich were playing away from home which goes some way to explaining his lack of awareness in the stadium.

Zurich held on for the win, going second in Group A behind Bayer Leverkusen. Thankfully Kololli didn’t make the same mistake at the final whistle.

Maybe keep the celebrations on the field of play next time, Benjamin.

Press Association