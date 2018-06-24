Showing your support for the England football team can take the form of wearing a replica shirt, waving a flag around OR creating some sensational art on the back of a van.

This guy’s England van art is worthy of a World Cup winners’ medal

That’s exactly what James Gibson, 44, a gas heating engineer from Essex has done for the 2018 World Cup. James has been creating art on dirty vans for about a year, and his latest effort is all about the Three Lions.

Created on the back of his mate’s van, it’s fair to say it has caught people’s attention. Come on England Posted by JG VAN art on Sunday, June 10, 2018 The picture includes England captain Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick in England’s 6-1 win against Panama that secured the team’s place in the last 16 of the tournament in Russia.

James uses cardboard made into a point and a toothbrush to create his work, but said he simply does it: “As a bit of stress relief.” He told the Press Association: “I’ve been doing it just over a year, they take about four to five hours to do.

“(I’ve) Never done it for money,” he continued. “I’ve had offers from large advertising groups to do stuff but it’s hard to find the time with work commitments. “The art is just a hobby. If it makes people smile then that’s good enough for me.”

Other works include this wonderful depiction of Thierry Henry celebrating a goal for Arsenal. Always loved this player but not the kit .. Posted by JG VAN art on Sunday, May 27, 2018 Robin “van” Persie might have been more appropriate…

Press Association