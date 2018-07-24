If an artist brings out a song with the name Broccoli then he’s surely got to expect antics like this.

This guy waved an actual broccoli around as DRAM performed at Pitchfork

A fan watching DRAM at Pitchfork Festival in Chicago was seen waving the green vegetable towards the stage and trying to get the rapper’s attention.

The picture was taken at Chicago’s Union Park on July 22 on the last day of Pitchfork Fest, by Reddit user thepresident27, who posted it online.

“I saw the guy and laughed my ass off. He was hilarious,” they told Press Association. “He was shouting at DRAM to get his attention, but DRAM didn’t see him. He tried really hard too.

“Everyone that saw him was laughing with him too. He was awesome.”

DRAM released his hit Broccoli featuring Lil Yachty in 2016. He performed on Pitchfork’s Green Stage ahead of headliner Lauryn Hill.

“I’m not a big fan of DRAM, but he was a beast that day,” added thepresident27. “He gave positive energy and was so comfortable. I’ll definitely listen to him more.”

Sounds like there’ll be more people waving broccoli at the stage in future.

Press Association