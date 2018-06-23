This guy sent a sassy tweet to Walmart and got savagely roasted
Talk about being served an epic burn.
If you want to play sassy with brands on Twitter, be prepared to deal with the consequences.
Twitter user @Murk361 sent Walmart some cheeky tweets but was no match for the American retail giant.
It all started with one rather innocuous post where Murk declared he liked visiting Walmart for fun.
I Like Going To Walmart For Fun— Murk (@Murk361) June 18, 2018
And Walmart innocently replied saying: “It’s the small things, Murk!” before asking the question: “What’s your favorite thing to do in our stores?”
Then Murk decided to up the sass, bluntly replying: “Steal”.
Steal https://t.co/a7sfPt9HeH— Murk (@Murk361) June 20, 2018
An unfazed Walmart was soon back with a savage burn.
Well played Murk. After further review of our store's video feed we've decided to let you keep the rash cream. Next time tho... pay in full. 😉— Walmart (@Walmart) June 21, 2018
The epic roasting didn’t go unnoticed.
Ouch! https://t.co/8peOomcH3d— Øystein Larssen (@olarssen) June 21, 2018
Someone call an ambulance. https://t.co/idQAM0VEo4— lil dan (@yourmexfriend) June 21, 2018
JESUS GIVE HIM THE BURN OINTMENT TOO https://t.co/p09gAx1M0b— 🌹Robert K🏳️🌈 (@cinichecuk19) June 21, 2018
June 21, 2018
Boiiiii pic.twitter.com/bfGvetU30t— Huncho Jack 🛫🌏🤘🏽 (@JuaanFloress) June 21, 2018
“Murked” may have just become a new word, thanks to the Twitter exchange.
You could say, he just got...murked https://t.co/zXDzKCPac7— Harris Redgrove (@harrisredgrove) June 21, 2018
Walmart merked Murk 😂— Res 🇦🇬 (@ResGoEasy) June 22, 2018
Your move, Murk.
Press Association