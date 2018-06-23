This guy sent a sassy tweet to Walmart and got savagely roasted

Twitter user @Murk361 sent Walmart some cheeky tweets but was no match for the American retail giant.

It all started with one rather innocuous post where Murk declared he liked visiting Walmart for fun.

I Like Going To Walmart For Fun — Murk (@Murk361) June 18, 2018

And Walmart innocently replied saying: “It’s the small things, Murk!” before asking the question: “What’s your favorite thing to do in our stores?”