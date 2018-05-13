This guy perfectly performed six different characters with the same classic line

Independent.ie

When Ryan Creamer filmed himself saying “Hey guys, you’re gonna wanna take a look at this,” as six different characters, he didn’t know quite how many people really would want to take a look at it.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-guy-perfectly-performed-six-different-characters-with-the-same-classic-line-36902606.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36902601.ece/b3b6f/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_a46b8c89-548b-4ff1-9195-07338360546a_1