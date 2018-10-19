To produce a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire-style quiz on YouTube, uploading a video for every possible outcome, takes months of hard work – so imagine doing it twice.

This guy filmed more than 1,000 videos so you can play his genius online quiz

That is the reality Nigel of YouTube channel Nigels Life has been living, having recently completed his second Who Wants To Be A YouTuber quiz in painstaking fashion, filming, editing and uploading more than 1,000 videos.

The home-made quiz challenges players to reach 1,000,000 subscribers in order to win, using end cards as clickable options. Here’s the intro video if you fancy a go yourself.

Nigel is a 23-year-old from Canada who currently works at a science education centre, but it is fair to say Who Wants To Be A YouTuber has been the dominant feature of the past three months of his life.

The idea for the series came about in 2016 when end cards began emerging on YouTube and started to take over annotations on the screen.

“Realising that you could have four selectable options, the game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? instantly popped into my head,” Nigel told the Press Association.

Nigel did not have the time to act on his idea at the time due to school commitments, but earlier this year he released the first version of the quiz, and now he has added a second instalment after hours of work.

“Luckily I was able to complete this in a shorter amount of time than the first one,” said Nigel.

“I already knew how the structure of the game worked, and I could reuse the programmes I had previously written to generate and import all my titles, descriptions, and end cards.”

Nigel also had help from six other creators this time around, but the numbers behind the elbow grease are just as impressive: two and a half months of effort, comprising 400 hours of work to create 1,162 videos.

And filming those videos is just one stage in the process.

“The most tedious aspect of this project is the editing,” said Nigel. “Ask any other creator and they will likely tell you that the editing process is the most time-consuming.

“It is not that the editing I have to do on my videos is difficult, it is just the sheer number of videos I have to go through and manually edit is ridiculous.

“However, I may have found a way to reduce the amount of time required on that aspect of the project, so I know for next time.”

But as any craftsman will tell you, the result often justifies the hours of work behind the scenes. For Nigel, he is happy with what he has created.

“I am most proud of how smoothly it works,” he said. “That there are no flaws with the end cards or links and the fact that the lifelines you have used remain consistent throughout your play through.

“Just that attention to detail is what I am really proud of.

“The reaction has been very positive. Every comment I have had has been very supportive of my craft. My subscriber base has been very happy to see another edition of the game after a long silence while I have been working on it.

“I just thank them all for being patient with me.”

