This guy draws exquisite miniature portraits of celebrities

The rich and famous have become accustomed to giant portraits, statues and other depictions of themselves, but these tiny drawings are arguably more impressive.

David Miller is the man behind the miniature masterpieces. From Kevin Hart to Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, he’s shrunk some of the biggest talents on the world stage onto the page.

And while the 33-year-old’s drawings look like those of an artist with a lifetime of work under their belt, not only did he go around 18 years without drawing, he only started doing miniature portraits very recently, using magnifying glasses and Prismacolor Premier pencils to draw things and people that interested him.

“I actually only started doing miniature portraits a few weeks ago,” David, from Peterborough, told the Press Association. “I wanted to try and create something a bit different that would catch the interest of people.

“The picture I did of The Rock is 4cm high and 2.5cm wide,” he continued. “The Rock is very inspiring to me and his work ethic is another thing that helps drive me to believe I can one day make my dream of being an artist for a living come true.”

(David Miller)

A self-taught artist, David has been drawing on and off for a couple of years with the goal of turning his hobby into a career, and a massive reaction to his drawings can’t have hurt his chances of doing so, with thousands of upvotes on Reddit.

“I’m shocked with the reaction from the Reddit users. Having a few hundred views, some upvotes and maybe a few comments was the goal,” he said. “So logging on to find 3,600+ upvotes, 100+ comments and almost 50,000 likes has blown me away.”

(David Miller)

If the Royal Mail are ever looking for a set of hand-drawn stamps, they need look no further.

Press Association