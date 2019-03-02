A woman on holiday in Iceland had to be rescued after the ice she was sitting on began to drift away.

A woman on holiday in Iceland had to be rescued after the ice she was sitting on began to drift away.

This grandmother had to be rescued after floating out to sea on some ice

Catherine Streng, 24, shared pictures of her grandmother at Jokulsarlon Lagoon on Twitter, sent to her by her father on the messaging service Whatsapp.

Streng’s grandmother had been sitting atop an ice block among the waves when it become dislodged it and began drifting out into the lagoon.

My grandmother almost got lost at sea in Iceland today lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/osHrwTEkyr — babygirl, u dont know (@Xiushook) February 25, 2019

The tourist was apparently recued by a boat captain who happened to be with them at the time.

According to Catherine’s grandmother, a handful of people had sat on the throne-shaped ice block before her, while Catherine tweeted: “They were with a tour guide so I guess they said it was cool.”

She added: “When I first got the texts I laughed out loud at work because that’s just so something that would happen to my family.”

The post was “liked” on Twitter more than 150,000 times, with one user noting “Granny is going to atlantis”, while another wrote “Frozen 3 looks great”.

Granny is going to atlantis — hilmi (@hilmi_lol) February 27, 2019

Frozen 3 looks great — Joe Halabi (@freeformjazz25) February 27, 2019

And while it looked like a close escape for Catherine’s grandmother, she said: “My father also would like to note, however, that you’re never too old to have fun!”

Press Association