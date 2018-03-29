This grandma is killing the Easter emoji game

Who better to consult with this problem than her grandson, who just happens to be the chief emoji officer at Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge.

Her text read: “Please just a quickie …. I am sending a few Easter emails and I whizzed through to find an Easter egg emoji …. Please Jeremy …. is there one?” She signs the text off with love and a bunch of emojis.

Text messages from my Grandma 💕 pic.twitter.com/fpBRjn2eNu — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) March 29, 2018

Unfortunately for Burge’s grandmother, an Easter egg emoji does not exist.