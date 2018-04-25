News And Finally

Wednesday 25 April 2018

This goat and dog ran away from home together and went on an adventure

The pair were found wandering together on the highway in Minnesota.

Dog and goat become friends after being picked up by Minnesota State Patrol

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

A goat and a dog became an unlikely adventuring duo before they were picked up by police in Minnesota.

Lieutenant Gordon Shank responded to a call of a loose goat and dog walking along the highway together, keeping them company after passing motorists had contained them to keep them safe.

The adorable pair turned out to be from the same family, and after being picked up by the police they were returned to their owner.

The incident happened on Highway 61 near Hastings. Lt Shank stayed with the animals until the Hudson Humane Society could reunite them with their owners.

Social media users loved the dynamic duo, even calling for a film to be made about their unlikely friendship.

Animal Control, which took the animals to the Hudson Humane Society, said: “They were quite the pair – very attached to one another.”

