Monday 16 April 2018

This girl’s struggle to get a hockey puck from her hero will break your heart then melt it

Don’t worry though, this story has a happy ending.

An ice hockey puck on an ice rink

By Max McLean, Press Association

In scenes more gripping than an actual game of hockey, the world watched as one Washington Capitals fan struggled to get her hands on a valuable souvenir.

Ahead of a Stanley Cup play-off game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Capitals player Brett Connolly made his way over to the crowd to give a young fan a puck, but it proved a little more difficult than that.

The 25-year-old’s first attempt found its way to another boy, before the child next to her received the second puck, but with all the perseverance of a professional athlete, Connolly eventually got one to her.

Some were irritated that the two boys received pucks before the girl, with commentator Rob Carlin asking: “What are we doing here? Are we raising gentlemen or what?!”

Meanwhile others were touched by Connolly’s efforts to make sure a puck got to her.

But was the man who many presumed to be the children’s father simply playing a sophisticated game, ensuring all three kids received a puck?

Not all heroes wear capes.

