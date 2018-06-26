This girl tried playing #WhatTheFluff with her dog and it didn’t go to plan

Independent.ie

The internet’s cutest new craze is making dogs all over the internet go viral, but this pooch didn’t quite stick to the programme.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/this-girl-tried-playing-whatthefluff-with-her-dog-and-it-didnt-go-to-plan-37050822.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37050818.ece/cf2ec/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_d4c78a1d-d456-426e-a032-5641465de25b_1