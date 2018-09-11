News And Finally

Tuesday 11 September 2018

This Gaston meme is a real beauty that will have you singing along

No-one memes like Gaston, tweets supreme like Gaston, no-one makes online jokes on a theme like Gaston.

Gaston’s tuneful ego-trip has returned (PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

You know the song about Gaston from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast? The one where the film’s antagonist shows off to all the townsfolk in the pub?

Well the tuneful ego-trip has returned, this time not as a live-action remake starring Emma Watson and Luke Evans, but as a meme.

If you can’t recall the chorus’ tune, these nine brilliant examples of the new piece of online creativity may help jog your memory.

1. No-one tweets like Gaston

2. Mini wheats like Gaston

3. No-one references poetry feasts like Gaston

4. No-one leaks like Gaston

5. Bake-Off weeks like Gaston

6. No-one fixes breaks and body tweaks like Gaston

7. No-one treats like Gaston

8. Morbid tweets like Gaston

9. No-one sells you that cream for your feet like Gaston

That’s enough rhyme for today.

