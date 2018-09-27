News And Finally

Thursday 27 September 2018

This gamer found the actual street he was playing from in Marvel’s Spider-Man

All he had to do was look out of his window.

The Islamic Cultural Center of New York in the video game Marvel’s Spider-Man and in real life (@theRobertPagan/Twitter)
The Islamic Cultural Center of New York in the video game Marvel’s Spider-Man and in real life (@theRobertPagan/Twitter)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Playing video games can offer an escape from the real world, but Marvel’s Spider-Man game is so realistic that it’s hard not to notice the landmarks on your very own doorstep.

Robert Pagan, 24, was playing the new video game in New York, when he noticed something quite familiar about the location his Spider-Man character was jumping through.

It was right outside his window.

The building in question is the Islamic Cultural Center of New York City, and Rob had plenty of angles from which to admire it.

The video gained hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes on Twitter, with social media users enjoying the meta aspect of the situation.

The game has been a huge hit for Sony, with features such as the game’s selfie mode sending fans into a spin.

Is there a better way to explore your own city?

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News