This Ford Focus is effectively a giant mood ring you can drive

The modified Ford Focus RS is equipped with exterior lights that give an indication of the driver’s emotions on the inside.

“The Buzz Car is a special concept car which is meant to allow for not only the measurement of people’s emotional responses, but also the display of those emotional responses as the driver is feeling them,” said Dr Harry Witchel, a professor of physiology.

Ford have worked with neuroscientists and designers to create the customised car using wearable and artificial intelligence tech to animate the drivers’ emotions.