This footballer’s Michael Jackson initiation song won’t be beaten this summer

Initiation songs at football clubs are usually embarrassing experiences, but John Bostock’s performance at new club Toulouse is proof that doesn’t have to be the case.

The 26-year-old central midfielder, who used to play for Tottenham, recently joined the Ligue 1 side from Turkish club Bursaspor, and was called upon to deliver a performance in front of his new teammates.

But when he did so, rather than getting it over with as quickly as possible, Bostock soaked up every moment.

Singing Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean – and throwing in a fair few of the pop legend’s moves, too – Bostock had his colleagues clapping and singing along in no time.

Will his time at Toulouse be a Thriller, or just plain Bad?

Press Association