This footballer received a standing ovation after his initiation cover of a Bob Marley song

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Shrews from Grimsby Town at the end of the 2018 January transfer window, and more recently stood up to complete his initiation song, choosing Bob Marley’s Is This Love.

What happened next was probably not what Jones’ teammates expected to hear.

As far as initiations go.. They don't get better than this! Welcome @SamIsaacJones 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/shRD9cnUnt — Omar Beckles (@BecklesOmar) February 23, 2018

Jones’ rendition earned him a standing ovation, and rightly so. The video, recorded by Shrews centre-back Omar Beckles, was well received on social media also.