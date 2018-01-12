News And Finally

This football manager falling into a fence was a surprisingly smooth manoeuvre

An epic save of face from Marius Sumudica.

Sumudica falling into the fence
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Kayserispor manager Marius Sumudica has entered the footballing gaffes of the week by falling into a fence during a training match.

The Romanian former footballer, 46, clearly didn’t mean to collapse into the wire fencing, but after losing his balance he shrewdly made it look like it had been a deliberate manoeuvre.

In a smooth move to avoid embarrassment, Sumudica sat and continued to watch the game from the apparent comfort of the fencing – to the amusement of the cameraman filming him and watchers online.

Sumudica has been in charge at Kayserispor since June and the team currently sit in fifth place in the Turkish Super Lig.

They travel to Antalyaspor in the second leg of the Turkish Cup round of 16 on Thursday, having won the home fixture 3-1.

Press Association

