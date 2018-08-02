Dainty sandwiches and pretty little cakes are one thing but this afternoon tea is something else entirely.

This fish and chip shop’s super fishy afternoon tea is winning people over

It’s called the High Sea and it’s a fishy version of the quintessentially British delight.

What’s more, the picture of it has been going down a treat on social media.

The dish has just been added to the menu at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norfolk.

Not in the mood for High Tea? Come and try our new Special 'High Sea' a sharing platter for 2, also available for 1.

squid, cod cheeks, whitebait, prawns and cod goujon served with chips and dips - Plus our new Clam slider! pic.twitter.com/BAaDVCuPE8 — Grosvenor Fish Bar (@NorwichChippy) August 1, 2018

The bottom tier has tiger prawns, squid, cod cheeks, whitebait and cod goujon all served with lemon slices.

On the second tier are chips with three homemade dips – garlic mayo, sweet chilli mayo and ketchup.

Finally on the top are homemade clam slides in a roll with lettuce and red coleslaw.

Co-owner Christian Motta struck upon the idea when he was eating a traditional high tea.

“When I suddenly thought of it, people have asked to try different things at our place, and this we could turn savoury,” he told the Press Association.

“I guess it’s a new take on the high tea and it’s gained a lot of attention.”

thank you for your lovely comments ! sharing platter is £29 for 2 people and £15 for 1 — Grosvenor Fish Bar (@NorwichChippy) August 1, 2018

The serving tiers were made to order.

Christian co-owns Grosvenor Fish Bar, in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, with Duane Dibartolomeo.

Christian added: “He is front of house. He chats to people in the queue and shouts over their order to be prepared in advance, and I am behind the scenes. It works well.”

