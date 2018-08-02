News And Finally

Thursday 2 August 2018

This fish and chip shop’s super fishy afternoon tea is winning people over

It’s called the High Sea and a picture of the serving online has people eager to tuck in.

(Grosvenor Fish Bar)
(Grosvenor Fish Bar)

By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Dainty sandwiches and pretty little cakes are one thing but this afternoon tea is something else entirely.

It’s called the High Sea and it’s a fishy version of the quintessentially British delight.

What’s more, the picture of it has been going down a treat on social media.

The dish has just been added to the menu at Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norfolk.

The bottom tier has tiger prawns, squid, cod cheeks, whitebait and cod goujon all served with lemon slices.

On the second tier are chips with three homemade dips – garlic mayo, sweet chilli mayo and ketchup.

Finally on the top are homemade clam slides in a roll with lettuce and red coleslaw.

Co-owner Christian Motta struck upon the idea when he was eating a traditional high tea.

“When I suddenly thought of it, people have asked to try different things at our place, and this we could turn savoury,” he told the Press Association.

“I guess it’s a new take on the high tea and it’s gained a lot of attention.”

The serving tiers were made to order.

Christian co-owns Grosvenor Fish Bar, in Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, with Duane Dibartolomeo.

Christian added: “He is front of house. He chats to people in the queue and shouts over their order to be prepared in advance, and I am behind the scenes. It works well.”

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News